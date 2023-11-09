Berkshire Hathaway reduces portfolio, exits stakes in General Motors and Activision Blizzard

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reduced its portfolio in the third quarter, exiting stakes in General Motors Co. and Activision Blizzard Inc. while trimming bets on companies including HP Inc. Berkshire's retreat from Activision completes Buffett's arbitrage play amid the video-game maker's merger with Microsoft Corp. Berkshire exited stakes in seven companies, decreasing the value of its investments by 10% to $312.8 billion.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Buffett's Berkshire Trims HP Stake, Exits Bet on General MotorsBuffett's Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its stake in HP and exited its bet on General Motors . Sanofi has hired an adviser for its over-the-counter spinoff as buyout firms show interest. Colombia's economy unexpectedly shrinks, increasing the likelihood of a rate cut. Israeli troops enter a Gaza hospital, causing frustration for the US. Forests can help combat climate change, but emissions cuts are needed first. Allfunds is seeking interest from private equity firms. European gas prices rise as winter risks come into focus. Banks and private credit start a €3 billion funding for Techem LBO. Rivian plans a $15 billion fake bond to secure a tax break. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are financially strained and stressed. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Berkshire Names Managers for Its Second Yen Bond Sale of 2023(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett ’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. plans to sell yen-denominated corporate bonds for the second time this year, according to lead...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic as App Market Power Crusade Activision Blizzard Inc. accepted a package of incentives worth $360 million in 2020 to ensure its games launched on the Google Play store just as they did on rival platforms, jurors were told in an antitrust trial over Alphabet Inc.’s dominance in Android mobile apps.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Lainey Wilson tops nominee list as country music salutes best and brightestCMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Ping An Sold Country Garden Stake, Has No Plans for Takeover(Bloomberg) -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. doesn’t hold any shares in Country Garden Holdings Co. and has no plans to acquire the distressed Chinese...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Renault cuts Nissan stake to 15% after transferring shares to French trustThe new agreement for the restructured alliance between Renault, Nissan and junior partner Mitsubishi Motors came into effect on Wednesday

Source: globeandmail | Read more »