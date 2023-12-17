Ben Hines: Expressing Creativity Through Pastels

Ben Hines has chosen to put his mark on the world in pastels. As a younger man, he favoured other mediums and would never advise an aspiring artist to begin with pastels. “Pastels are not very friendly or forgiving. You can’t paint over like you can with oils or acrylics. Blow on a piece done in pastels and it will disappear before your eyes because it is only chalk,” he said, adding that could discourage an inexperienced artist.

It may seem incongruous for a giant of a man to choose such a delicate medium to express his creativity, but Hines enjoys the challenge. “It has taken practice and patience, but I have come to love what you can do with pastels, how you can use your fingers to gently smudge and shade. I love the overall effect you can get.” He insists he does not know if his work is “any good” but he has friends and friends of friends who like it. Recently, he was invited to exhibit some of his work in an art gallery in Tweed, Ont. “I’m very impressed by the artists who have their work in that gallery, so it is certainly an honour for m





