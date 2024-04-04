Belmont Park Undergoing Major Makeover

Belmont Park , the thoroughbred horse racetrack near New York City, is undergoing a major makeover. The 1.25-million-square-foot existing facilities will be demolished, replaced by a 275,000-square-foot complex featuring a clubhouse with modern amenities and 7,500 seats under a canopy inspired by the traditional ribbon of victory.

Belmont Park Horse Racetrack Makeover Clubhouse Seating Area

