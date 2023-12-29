Bellator's Reduced Event Schedule in 2023

In 2023, Bellator said farewell in many ways, putting on fewer events than it had in well over a decade before its acquisition. The promotion traveled far and wide, hitting its favorite hotspots without popping by the Mohegan Sun or Winstar as it has in past year.

In this heavy-duty Fight Facts review, join us as we crack into the reduced but still champ-riddled lineup of events, which included the dramatic conclusion of the 135-pound tourney, the brief and bizarre introduction of a flyweight title and unfortunate hurdles for a women’s champion. Under new ownership, Bellator ended its broadcast partnership with CBS and Showtime. This concludes an arrangement that began at Bellator 255 in 2021, with Showtime no longer in the combat sports business. A sharp reduction from years past, Bellator ran 13 events from start to finish in 2023. This is the lowest number of shows since its first year of operation, which had 10. Unlike the last several years, the promotion did not once travel to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut





