Belbin sentenced to time served for George Street assault

Police alleged Belbin stabbed 23-year-old Thomas Barnes in the George Street area around 1 a.m. May 21, 2022, in an incident linked with other violent events police believe are the work of a criminal organization. Barnes, a woman who was with him the night he was assaulted, a bar doorman and a passerby testified for the Crown, along with several police officers.
The court heard Barnes and several other men, including Belbin, had gotten into an altercation over a gold chain. The other men chased Barnes back to his car, where at least one of them assaulted him before he got into the vehicle and drove away, dragging one of the attackers a short distance.
Barnes reportedly drove himself to hospital, where he was treated for injuries that included stab wounds in his back. Belbin was also later brought to hospital. While each of the witnesses described the men attacking Barnes, none of them said they saw a knife; the doorman, who had been standing about 20 feet away from the altercation at one point, said he saw the attacker alleged to be Belbin pull out what he believed was a knife and make a motion with his arm as if he was flicking it open.
Judge James Walsh found there was insufficient evidence to prove Belbin had been the one to stab Barnes, but found him guilty of assaulting him. On Wednesday, Walsh sentenced Belbin to 15 days time served for that assault.
Belbin is scheduled to return to court Nov. 10 on charges related to the murder of 22-year-old Seamus Secord around Newtown Road and Mayor Avenue last winter, as well as more than two dozen weapons offences.
