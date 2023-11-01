Belbin sentenced to time served for George Street assault

Police alleged Belbin stabbed 23-year-old Thomas Barnes in the George Street area around 1 a.m. May 21, 2022, in an incident linked with other violent events police believe are the work of a criminal organization. Barnes, a woman who was with him the night he was assaulted, a bar doorman and a passerby testified for the Crown, along with several police officers.

The court heard Barnes and several other men, including Belbin, had gotten into an altercation over a gold chain. The other men chased Barnes back to his car, where at least one of them assaulted him before he got into the vehicle and drove away, dragging one of the attackers a short distance.

Barnes reportedly drove himself to hospital, where he was treated for injuries that included stab wounds in his back. Belbin was also later brought to hospital. While each of the witnesses described the men attacking Barnes, none of them said they saw a knife; the doorman, who had been standing about 20 feet away from the altercation at one point, said he saw the attacker alleged to be Belbin pull out what he believed was a knife and make a motion with his arm as if he was flicking it open.

Judge James Walsh found there was insufficient evidence to prove Belbin had been the one to stab Barnes, but found him guilty of assaulting him. On Wednesday, Walsh sentenced Belbin to 15 days time served for that assault.

Belbin is scheduled to return to court Nov. 10 on charges related to the murder of 22-year-old Seamus Secord around Newtown Road and Mayor Avenue last winter, as well as more than two dozen weapons offences.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Belbin sentenced to time served for George Street assaultExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Explore Prince George: 3 fun things to do in and around the cityStart planning your adventure today with these three experiences in Prince George, B.C.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US and other countries explore future options for Gaza Strip after Hamas controlUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and other countries are considering various possibilities for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control. Blinken mentioned that the current status quo cannot continue, and Israel does not want to govern Gaza. The focus is on finding an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, but alternative temporary arrangements involving other countries and international agencies are also being considered.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CP24: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

STOREYSPUB: Toronto To Explore Converting Offices Into HousingHoward is a Staff Writer based in Vancouver. He was formerly the Deputy Editor of 604 Now, and has written about the media industry for OneZero and international politics for WhoWhatWhy.

Source: storeyspub | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceThe city staff will investigate the possibility of moving the proposed spa at Ontario Place to Exhibition Place.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕