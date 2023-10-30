Being a flexible employer helps the best dealerships retain talent

Canada’s Best Dealerships to Work For have made policy tweaks that have gone over big with employees looking to balance their working lives with their personal lives.

A 2023 global report by the International Labour Organization in Geneva, entitled Working Time and Work-Life Balance Around the World, concluded that lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis — work from home and flexible hours — “are a win-win for employees and employers.”

At HGrégoire Mitsubishi Laval, about 30 kilometres northwest of Montreal, most employees work “fixed schedules, but we like to stay flexible,” said Service Director Kim Guerard. Lucinda Helm, director of people and culture at Mercedes-Benz Winnipeg, said the goal is to “make sure we’re doing everything we can to stay competitive as a great place to work and to make sure our team knows we’re here for them.”When Helm took her position in 2021, the dealership had been offering its staff of 97 two paid sick days a year. Helm and the management team decided to change the term “paid sick days” to “paid wellness days. headtopics.com

The policy has been so popular that Helm and the management team plan to reexamine it annually to determine whether the days are being used up and whether four days is enough to cover employees’ personal needs.

“Vacation isn’t a bad thing,” Helm said. “We want you to take it; go and enjoy your time off and come back refreshed.”Chris Green, general manager of McLaren Toronto, said the dealership decided to modify the store’s hours to help its 37 employees balance work and their personal life.“We changed our sales hours to 9 to 5,” Green said. “There’s no more service on the weekends. Service get the full weekend, and sales has limited hours on weekends, 10 to 4. headtopics.com

