Beetles imported to protect hemlocks from invasive species in Nova Scotia

On comfortable beds of wood shavings inside multiple boxes, 3,600 Laricobius nigrinus beetles made overnight journeys last month from the forests of British Columbia all the way to southwestern Nova Scotia. The beetles were imported to help protect hemlocks from the woolly adelgid, an invasive species that came from Japan.





