Beer Bus in Guelph and Wellington County Receives Award

A bus that takes people to various local breweries in Guelph and Wellington County has garnered an award. The beer bus has been in operation for the last four years, offering a safe and fun way for connoisseurs of ale, lager and other malt-based alcoholic beverages to visit brewpubs, beer halls and tap rooms in the area. According to a news release, the Guelph.Beer Bus has seen strong community support and attracts beer lovers from across Ontario.

They say beer tourism supports over $211 million in economic activity each year. One Saturday each month, the bus takes passengers of all ages to five local breweries: Royal City, Sleeman, Brothers, Fixed Gear and Wellington. The bus operates every half-hour between noon and 7 p.m. from April to December.

