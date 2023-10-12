Bed Bug Outbreak Causes Panic at Paris Fashion Week

This fall, as models and celebs swept through Paris Fashion Week, an outbreak of bed bugs caused panic. Seven schools closed and sightings of bed bugs in homes, hotels, and the Metro system sparked anxiety. Research shows that Toronto and Vancouver are the worst affected cities in Canada. Understanding their behavior and taking preventive measures is crucial to avoid infestations.
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanmag_com | Read more »
Source: blogTO | Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more »
Source: vanmag_com | Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »
DAİLYFACEOFF: Chicago Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall out week to week with upper-body injuryHall was hurt on a hit from Boston’s Brandon Carlo in Wednesday’s game.
Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »