Bearish Sentiment Dominates WIF Despite Price Rise

Bearish sentiment around WIF was dominant despite the price rise .performed differently as its price chart turned green in the last 24 hours. WIF ’s recovery looks remarkableThough the meme coin’s price had fallen by more than 20% last week, it was among the handful of cryptos that managed to push its price up by over 3% in the last 24 hours., at the time of writing, WIF was trading at $2.81 with a market capitalization of over $2.8 billion.
Unlike WIF, SHIB remained bearish. The meme coin’s value sank by over 7% in the last 24 hours. At press time, it was valued at $0.00002232 with a market cap of $13.15 billion. Not only did WIF outshine SHIB on the price front, but also on the social front. AMBCrypto’s analysis of Santiment’s data revealed that WIF’s social volume remained higher than that of SHIB.
This bearish price action caused the latter’s Weighted Sentiment to drop, despite its green price chart.AMBCrypto then checked WIF’s liquidation heatmap to see the possible targets the meme coin might reach if the bull rally sustains. As per our analysis of Hyblock Capital’s data, the meme coin has a clear path up to $3.9. A successful breakout from that level could result in the meme coin touching $4.2 or even $4.5 in the coming weeks.The possibility of this happening seemed high, as a few of the metrics were bullish. For instance, its Open Interest increased in the last few hours along with the meme coin’s price.However, nothing can be said with certainty, as selling pressure on WIF was increasing at press time.
WIF SHIB Price Rise Recovery Bearish Sentiment Social Volume
