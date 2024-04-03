BC Hydro Seeks More Clean Power to Meet Demand and Energy Targets

BC Hydro, the Canadian electric utility company, is seeking to increase its clean power sources in order to meet growing demand and achieve clean energy targets. The company aims to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and expand its renewable energy portfolio.

BC Hydro is exploring various options, including wind, solar, and hydroelectric power, to increase its clean energy capacity. This move aligns with the global trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources.

