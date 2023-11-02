BC Housing purchasing Tiny Town homes, no plan yet for use

Tiny Town was a supportive housing complex made of shipping containers that operated on Caledonia Avenue for years. The licence was set to expire at the end of September, but was granted a short extension as new housing for the residents had not opened.Now, BC Housing has confirmed to CHEK News it is in the process of purchasing the Tiny Town units, and is working on a plan for how to use them.
“BC Housing can confirm it is in the process of purchasing the tiny homes on Caledonia Avenue in Victoria from the Alliance to End Homelessness in the capital region,” a statement by BC Housing says. “Given the ongoing and urgent need for housing for people experiencing and at risk of homelessness across the Province, we are currently working on a plan for the units and will provide more information when we can.”
Tiny Town has capacity for 40 residents and were operated by Our Place Society while it was open between May 2021 and October 2023. Victoria's police chief, Del Manak, has stated he hopes that his department will be consulted on the future placement of the homes.
“The new Tiny Town location matters. Critical the selection of the new location include @vicpdcanada input to address any public safety concerns,” Manak said on Twitter. “A few locations are over saturated & should be off limits if @BC_Housing wants success. Let’s work together & do it the right way.”
