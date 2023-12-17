BC Coroners Service Faces Leadership Vacuum as Chief Coroner Retires

What happens when a barely-independent watchdog loses its biggest advocate, leaving a leadership-vacuum to be filled by a hyper-partisan, control-freak provincial government? We’re about to find out at the BC Coroners Service, as Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe gets set to retire in February. Her departure will give the BC NDP government the opportunity to neuter a Coroners Service that has been a vocal critic of its policies and inaction.

Lapointe took the government to task for its slow response and failures that led to 619 deaths in the 2021 heat dome. She’s repeatedly chastised the NDP for not being aggressive enough in safe supply and addictions treatment to help those dying from toxic drugs in all corners of the province. “It deeply saddens me that we have been unable to influence the essential change necessary to reduce the tragic impacts of toxic drugs on so many thousands of our family members, friends and colleagues across the province,” Lapointe said in her retirement announcemen





