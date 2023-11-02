Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup; De Ligt hurt ahead of 'Klassiker' with Dortmund

The final whistle sparked jubilation for Saarbruecken, whose substitutes and staff ran onto the field to celebrate in a huddle with the team.Dutch defender de Ligt went off in the 24th minute. The only other specialist center backs in Bayern's first-team squad are Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano, who has missed the last month with a hamstring injury. That meant midfielder Joshua Kimmich dropping back to partner Kim in defence.

Kimmich won't be an option for Saturday's “Klassiker” at Dortmund because he's suspended after a red card last week. Forward Serge Gnabry has been out since September, first with a broken arm, then with illness — but played half an hour off the bench Wednesday — while midfielder Leon Goretzka is recovering from hand surgery. Manuel Neuer played the full game in Bayern’s goal in his second appearance after more than 10 months out with a broken leg.

Bayern has now lost in the second round of the German Cup for three of the last four seasons. It's another cup sensation for Saarbruecken, which reached the semifinals in 2019-20 from the regional fourth tier.

The game was heading for extra time with the score at 2-2 before Adam Hlozek headed Leverkusen back into the lead in the 85th minute. Two goals from Amine Adli then made sure of the win. A goal from Marco Reus gave Dortmund a 1-0 win over fellow top-tier team Hoffenheim, which had defender Ozan Kabak sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

