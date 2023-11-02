Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup. De Ligt hurt ahead of 'Klassiker' with Dortmund

Bayern coach Tuchel said it appeared to be a repeat of a knee injury that de Ligt suffered in September which sidelined him for three weeks. “It's the same knee again, the same capsule (in the joint) again. It's very painful but there is currently no diagnosis yet,” he said.

Ahead of the game, there had been concerns over the state of the field. Saarbruecken's last home game Sunday had been stopped at halftime because the surface was waterlogged, sparking an intensive effort to drain it in time for Bayern's visit.

League leader Bayer Leverkusen needed a late flurry of goals to make it into the third round. Coach Xabi Alonso made eight changes to his team in a 5-2 win over third-division Sandhausen, but had to bring key players like Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz on from the bench in pursuit of the win.

“It’s about progressing and that’s what we did today," Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich said."In two weeks, no one will ask how we did it. It was a tough game.”

