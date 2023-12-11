Battles Rage in Gaza as Israel Vows to Continue Fight

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was willing to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a ceasefire was fading. Israeli tanks reach centre of southern Gaza's main city, where thousands who fled from north are shelteringSmoke rises after Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

(Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was willing to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a ceasefire was fading. Israel faces international outrage after its military offensive — with diplomatic support and arms from its close ally, the United States — has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. About 90 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to fle





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospitalDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospitalDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospitalDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospitalDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back Saturday against growing international calls for a cease-fire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Letter: Amnesty calls for 'immediate ceasefire by all parties' in Gaza Strip and IsraelThe Canadian section of the organization is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support a ceasefire amid conflict in the Middle East.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life and stop the killing in the Gaza Strip conflict. The Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza becomes a focal point as Israeli forces surround the campus, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »