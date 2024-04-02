Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary Crossroads

Two people were rescued from the cold water of the Humber River in Corner Brook after a landslide pushed a pickup truck into the river. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded quickly and pulled the occupants from the water.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsEnsuring a child has a nutritious meal is the cornerstone to every school day. This week we're focusing on the struggles parents face, what a successful school food program looks like and the role government should play. And as it does, many Nova Scotians are finding themselves facing food insecurity.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Eric Akis: No need for meat in barley soupEnjoy the flavour of the classic barley soups but don’t want the meat? Sliced mushrooms make for a hearty — and tasty — substitution.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

48 HOURS: Take a culinary adventure in Athens with chef Jose AndresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New restaurant in Charlottetown promises weekly culinary adventuresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New restaurant in Charlottetown promises weekly culinary adventuresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

YYC EXP: Calgary's Culinary FestivalYYC EXP is a culinary festival in Calgary celebrating the city's dining scene with prix-fixe menus at various restaurants and special culinary events. The festival offers multi-course menus from over 90 restaurants, allowing visitors to experience something different at their favorite spots or try out new ones. The events include chef and restaurant collaborations and unique dining experiences. From martini-making masterclasses to fusion dinners, there is something for everyone. Sign up for weekly suggestions on experiencing Calgary's food scene.

Source: AvenueMagazine - 🏆 40. / 63 Read more »