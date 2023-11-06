Barclays Expects US Fed to Raise Rates in January

Barclays expects the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in January instead of December due to weaker employment data and dovish Fed commentary. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, the highest level since January 2022. Barclays economists believe that the Fed will need to tighten policy further and maintain a higher rate path than expected by the market.

