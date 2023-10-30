Barcelona museum throws open its doors to nudist visitors

A Barcelona museum opened its doors to nudists on Saturday, holding a special tour during which visitors could ditch their clothes.Visitors viewed the Bronzes of Riace exhibition of Luigi Spina’s photographs depicting two large Greek bronze statues of naked warriors from the 5th century BC that were discovered in 1972 near Riace, Italy.

“We wanted to make it a more colourful visit and not the typical guided tour,” said guide Edgard Mestre, who also went clothes-free. “We wanted people who came to see it to feel exactly the same as the work they were looking at.”

The museum’s website promised visitors the chance to “admire the works by posing in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies." “(I feel) the same intensity as observing it with clothes on, but with the difference that we might understand better that nudity has always existed and bodies should not be a source of shame for anyone,” said health worker Marta, 59, who was visiting the exhibition.Kate Taylor headtopics.com

Spain's acting Prime Minister supports amnesty for Catalonia's independence bidSpain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed his support for granting amnesty to those involved in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid. Sanchez hopes that this move will persuade Catalan separatist parties to back him in forming a coalition government. Read more ⮕

Historic Edwardian Steamship S.S. Keewatin Arrives at Museum in KingstonThe S.S. Keewatin, one of the world's largest remaining Edwardian steamships, has arrived at its new home at a museum in Kingston, Ontario. The vessel, older than the Titanic, had been docked at Port McNicoll in Georgian Bay before being donated to the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes. The museum has secured a heritage designation for the Keewatin and will fund major repairs for the steamship to become a museum exhibit. Read more ⮕

Birch Street Manor to Host Haunted Museum FundraiserBirch Street Manor is organizing the Haunted Museum as a fundraiser for Fringe North and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum. The event will run from Oct. 28-31, featuring jump scares, lights, and special effects. Read more ⮕

Carving Memorial to Residential School Attendees Arrives at Canadian Museum of HistoryA 5.5-metre carving representing the faces of Indigenous children who attended residential schools has arrived at the Canadian Museum of History. The carving, created by artist Stanley C. Hunt, is a tribute to the children who suffered at these schools. The monument's journey across the country began after the discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops. The carving is meant to bring awareness to this dark period in history and honor the lives of the children. Read more ⮕

Zombie Train Events Bring Halloween Fun to Northern Ontario Railroad MuseumThe Northern Ontario Railroad Museum hosted family-friendly Halloween events themed around the movie 'Zombie Town,' featuring local actors, costumes, and props. The activities included a Zombie Train escape room, Family Scare Fair, scavenger hunt, pumpkin patch, costume contest, movie screening, and fireworks. The events not only provide affordable entertainment for families but also boost the local economy by attracting visitors to Capreol. Read more ⮕

Creepy Doll MuseumKathryn Bahun has dolls stashed absolutely everywhere. There's a dozen displayed in her living room, and another dozen in the kitchen — plus a few hundred more that are stuffed away in the closet. The Creepy Doll Museum is a local tradition during spooky season, featuring rows and rows of second-hand dolls with cracked skin and cloudy eyes. Read more ⮕