Banks Invest €9.4 Billion in Crypto Assets, Including XRP: Report

(Kitco News) - As traders move to position themselves in the digital assets that have the strongest chance of seeing mega rallies during this bull market cycle, a recent report from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) shows that banks are also looking to gain exposure to the top tokens, and their investments aren’t limited to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
According to the “Banks’ exposures to cryptoassets – a novel dataset” report by Renzo Corrias, Secretariat of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, 19 leading banks in North America, Europe, and other regions have collectively invested €9.4 billion ($10.27 billion) in various crypto assets, including XRP. While Bitcoin and Ether-related products account for “almost 90% of reported exposures,” other “relatively significant reported cryptoassets include Polkadot (2% of reported exposures), Ripple XRP (2%), Cardano Ada (1%), Solana (1%), Litecoin (0.4%) and Stellar (0.4%),” the report sai
