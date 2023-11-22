Bankrupt Genesis Sues Crypto Firm Gemini to Recover $690 Million

Bankrupt Genesis has filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency firm Gemini in an attempt to recover $690 million. Genesis, a digital currency trading platform, claims that Gemini wrongfully seized the funds during a bankruptcy proceeding. The lawsuit alleges that Gemini violated bankruptcy laws by taking control of the funds without proper authorization. Genesis is seeking the return of the funds, as well as damages for the alleged misconduct.





Gemini Sues Genesis Over $1.6 Billion of Bitcoin Trust SharesCrypto platform Gemini Trust Co. is suing bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC in an attempt to determine who rightfully owns a slug of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust now worth nearly $1.6 billion.

Gemini Files Lawsuit Against Genesis Over Ownership of $1.6 Billion in GrayscaleTrust SharesGemini has filed a lawsuit against Genesis over the ownership of $1.6 billion in GrayscaleTrust shares. The legal battle arises as Gemini seeks to regain control of the shares to satisfy its Earn program clients. The conflict began when Genesis suspended withdrawals, leaving Gemini's clients uncertain about the fate of their funds.

How WeWork Went From $47 Billion Unicorn to Bankrupt Penny StockWeWork, once a venture-capital darling, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. WSJ breaks down how the desk-rental giant co-founded by Adam Neumann went from...

WeWork Goes Bankrupt, Signs Pact with Creditors to Cut Debt(Bloomberg) -- Former high-flying startup WeWork Inc. filed for bankruptcy listing nearly $19 billion dollar of debts, a fresh low for the co-working company...

Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini Exchange Loses Chief Technology OfficerIn the latest sign of the ongoing staffing challenges facing crypto companies, Gemini Trust Co. global chief technology officer Pravjit Tiwana is leaving the firm founded by twin entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

MP George Chahal hosting second annual job fair at Genesis CentreCalgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office is trying to connect employers with employees, and visa versa, at his second annual job fair on Saturday.

