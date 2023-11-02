Bank of England May Leave Rates at 15-Year High: Decision Guide

61 Billion for Comcast’s Stake in HuluSaylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin HoldingsPayPal Reports Increase in Consumer Spending, Names Miller CFOAustralia Signals Stepped Up Energy Overhaul Amid US SplurgeIsrael Latest: Hamas Says Some Foreigners Can Leave GazaOil Advances With Broader Markets on Fed Interest-Rate SignalMacklem Says Neutral Rate Likely Drifting Higher in CanadaSaudi Arabia’s Budget Slips Deeper Into Deficit in Third QuarterWall Street Brokerages Near Win...

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Bank of England set to keep rates at 15-year high despite slowdown signsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

CTVNEWS: Approaching Storm Ciaran may bring highest winds in France and England for decades, forecasters warnFrance, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciaran hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Royal Bank of Canada injects $2.95 billion into City National BankRoyal Bank of Canada has made a significant capital infusion of $2.95 billion into its U.S. unit City National Bank to strengthen its capital. This is one of the largest annual fund injections since RBC acquired the bank in 2015.

GLOBEANDMAIL: BOE’s QT sensitivity - drying paint dramaSome think the Bank of England may be the latest to paper over the cracks as soon as this week

