Bank of Canada Governor warns against half-hearted fight against inflation

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor is delivering a speech to the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, one day after the release of new inflation numbers showing Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October.

According to his prepared remarks, Macklem contrasts today’s inflation fight with inflation in the 1970s, highlighting similarities and differences between those two periods of time. Macklem says inflation in the 1970s was also set off by global events, leading to similar consequences to today: people felt ripped off because their wages weren’t keeping up with the cost-of-living and labour strikes were long and frequent. And while policymakers experimented with price and wage controls as well as slowing the growth of the money supply, the governor said these policies were ineffective





