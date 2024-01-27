Bank of Canada governor says cap on international student enrolments may ease rent price inflation

OTTAWA — As the debate rages on about how to tackle rapidly rising housing costs, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the newly announced cap on international student enrolments should help ease rent price inflation. "You saw this week the government capping student visas," Macklem said in an interview with The Canadian Press.The federal government announced a two-year limit on new study permits to get a handle on a soaring international student program.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said at a cabinet retreat in Montreal on Monday that the number of new visas handed out this year will be capped at 364,000, a 35 per cent decrease from the nearly 560,000 issued last year. The number for 2025 will be set after an assessment of the situation later this year. The decision was prompted in part due to the strain strong population growth is putting on the housing market. Many economists agree that capping the number of new study permits issued may help moderate rent price inflation, however the degree to which it could ease rental prices is unclea





