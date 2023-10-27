Bad Bunny Just Did Fans Real Dirty With His Concert Ticket Prices

Concert ticket prices were already out of control — but Bad Bunny just took it to an entirely new level of ridiculousness.
Not long after the artist’s “Most Wanted” 2024 tour presale started on Wednesday, fans were criticizing the high ticket prices on social media. Prices for seats in the nosebleeds were $150-$250 on Ticketmaster, depending on the city and before fees, according to people who shared their experience on TikTok. In Miami, a 100-level ticket was $750. Prices for floor seats were even higher, with some reporting $1,000 per ticket.
This can’t become the new normal. We desperately need a concert revolution and to stand up against corporate greed. Fans need to band together and stop buying tickets when they’re overpriced like this. And many Bad Bunny fans did.who decided against getting tickets after seeing the prices. “I think he was overestimating how much his fans would be willing to pay, which me and my friends — no one got tickets. They left the site immediately too. headtopics.com
Bad Bunny’s representative did not respond immediately to a request for comment. A representative of Ticketmaster responded to our query about Bad Bunny’s ticket prices, and directed HuffPost to its site’s explanation of ““That’s the way Ticketmaster wants it to be; they want you to blame the artist, and in reality, the artist typically has very little power.
Ticketmaster has been in hot water ever since the debacle around Swift’s Eras Tour. Most notably, in January, lawmakers“You really don’t know who you’re buying the ticket from. You don’t know if you’re buying an original presale ticket or if it’s on the resale market because it’s Ticketmaster, and you really never know unless you saw the Bad Bunny contract ... or he came out and said something,” Kinder said. headtopics.com