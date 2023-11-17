Bad Boy Furniture Unable to Refund Deposits, Trudeau's Liberals Trailing Conservatives, Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed, Soldier Fined for Defying Vaccine Mandate, Elizabeth Debicki's Responsibility as Diana on 'The Crown'

Bad Boy Furniture says it's unable to refund deposits. Here's what customers can doTrudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Famil

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVCALGARY: Canadian Death in Israel Confirmed, Netanyahu Rebukes Trudeau on Social MediaGlobal Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

OTTAWACİTİZEN: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life in the war against Hamas in Gaza, as the situation at Al Shifa Hospital worsens.

Source: OttawaCitizen | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Israeli PM Netanyahu rebukes Canadian PM Trudeau over Gaza commentsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to protect civilian life in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

CP24: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life and stop the killing in the Gaza Strip conflict. The Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza becomes a focal point as Israeli forces surround the campus, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CP24: Two-thirds of Canadians have negative impression of Trudeau, half want him to resign: surveyAlmost two in three Canadians have a negative impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and half want him to resign before the next election, a new survey suggests.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CHEK_NEWS: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for Israel to protect civilian life and end the human tragedy in Gaza as Canadians hope to leave the Strip and mourn the loss of a dual national in last month's attack by Hamas.

Source: CHEK_News | Read more »