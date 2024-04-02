Backup Centre Kelly Olynyk Steps Up as Playmaker for Toronto Raptors

When starting point guard Immanuel Quickley stepped away from the Toronto Raptors, it was not obvious who would set up the team's offence. All-star forward Scottie Barnes usually took over play-making duties with the team's second unit, but he was already out with a broken hand. Enter six-foot-11 backup centre Kelly Olynyk. "Someone's got to do it," laughed Olynyk on Monday a day after leading Toronto with 11 assists in a 135-120 loss to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

"I'm just trying to help the young guys and make it a little bit easier on them. "Get us some easy looks, some easy baskets, keep the continuity and flow of the offence a little bit because when you don't have guys who make a bunch of plays for others, it gets a little stagnant and it's tough to play like that." Olynyk, from Kamloops, B.C

