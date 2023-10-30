Back from purgatory, the 60-40 balanced portfolio looks right for the times

Here’s the deal with balanced portfolios of 60 per cent stocks and 40 per cent bonds: You make less in good times, but lose less when markets fall.

Sounds like a fair deal right now, correct? The risk of recession, sticky inflation and global political instability have added a lot of uncertainty to the investing outlook. There’s only one problem with 60-40 portfolios – they lost a lot of credibility last year as a result of surprisingly bad losses.

A new report from CIBC Capital Markets suggests it’s time to reconsider the 60-40 mix because it’s right for the times. “Against a backdrop of wars in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East, and resilient inflation, we believe this is a very good environment for 60-40 portfolios,” the report says. “Either we will avoid a meaningful slowdown which should allow equities to deliver positive returns. Or alternatively, we could see a significant negative impact from rising interest rates which would slow the economy – in which case bond prices would rally and partially offset lower equities. headtopics.com

The awfulness of the 60-40 portfolios last year was totally bond-related. With interest rates soaring as a result of inflation, the price of bonds and bond funds fell hard. Asset allocation exchange-traded funds with a 60-40 mix fell about 11 per cent, which is roughly two times as much as the S&P/TSX composite index.

“As 2022 showed, 60-40 portfolios do not immunize an investor from all economic and market conditions,” the CIBC report says. “However, a blended portfolio does typically moderate much of the volatility that one sees in an equity-only portfolio.” headtopics.com

