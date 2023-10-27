B.C. zoo staffer elevates #bugsoftiktok buzz with salute to Taylor Swift

Karlee Friesen is taking the Victoria Bug Zoo to a different level with Taylor Swift and #bugsoftiktok.Her take on the pet paw scanning situation sweeping social media thanks to the mega pop star proved a particular hit.

The Swifty kitty trend prompted debate over whether critters outside the cat kingdom qualify. The more than 350 comments weigh in favour of any animal – bunny, bug or even the occasional dad.Friesen’s take on a papa’s party doubled that in likes. A papa’s party is a TikTok trend where users pick up the front paws of their cat for a little dance. Friesen recreated it with a Victoria Bug Zoo resident Eurycantha calcarata, commonly called the thorny devil stick insect.

“It’s just another fun thing I get to do for the zoo. I still do all the boring admin stuff. I make some time for TikToks. When they’re only a minute long it’s pretty easy to get it into a day,” she said. headtopics.com

She became assistant manager early in the “wild rollercoaster” that was 2020 and now works under the title outreach manager. Among the top performers is one that hit 5.1 million views late last year, shortly before she really started to focus on the platform. It’s shot from the perspective of a coworker walking in holding a phone and saying “welcome to the bug zoo you handling things OK over there Karl?”

“I try to make it as positive as I can because bugs are great and some people just really need to be reminded.”

