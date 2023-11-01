B.C. set to table housing law requiring small-scale and multi-unit zoning

The changes are set to apply within urban containment boundaries and municipalities with populations over 5,000. A statement from Premier David Eby says"outdated zoning rules" are making it harder for people in B.C. to find a place to live in their own communities.

Local governments will be expected to update their bylaws to accommodate the new zoning requirements by the end of June next year, the province says. Similar policies have already been introduced in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna and Kimberley, a provincial statement adds.

