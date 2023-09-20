B.C. Securities Commission Introduces Whistleblower Program

The B.C. Securities Commission is joining most major jurisdictions in North America with the introduction of a whistleblower program aimed at catching grifters and fraudsters. The question is, will it work? “It’s an interesting program and probably worth a shot,” retired Vancouver Sun business reporter David Baines said in an interview. “But I’m skeptical. We have seen several enforcement and fine collection initiatives announced with much fanfare that have had little or no material impact.

“Will we see any substantive enforcement actions that arise from this? I would imagine we will see a few minor cases come forward but it remains to be seen if this program will prove worthwhile, given the resources that will be needed to screen and develop tips into viable enforcement cases,” said Baines. The commission’s chair and CEO Brenda Leong has kicked off a public relations campaign to advertise the new program, which follows in the footsteps of the one launched in Ontario in 2016 and what she calls the “gold standard” of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC

