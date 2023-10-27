B.C.’s new short-term rental regulations approved after colourful debate

Legislation restricting short-term rentals in British Columbia passed Thursday (Oct. 26), but not before days of discussion that added new terms such as ‘Condo King’ and ‘Million Dollar Mike’ to B.C.’s political vocabulary.

The legislation tabled Oct. 15 then received royal assent from Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin, but key parts of it won’t come into effect until May 1, 2024. These debates also played out in the legislature. BC United unsuccessfully tried to amend the legislation by redefining short-term rentals to any accommodation of less than 30 days as well as create exemptions for medical travel and special events. BC United also proposed property owners be allowed to operate a short-term rental on one additional property, unless than they already offer a secondary suite.

BC United also accused Premier David Eby of hypocrisy, saying he benefited from language marketing his former Victoria condo as a short-term rental when he sold it. Kelowna-area MLA Renee Merrifield calling Eby a ‘condo king.’ Eby said he never marketed the condo as a short-term rental, noting the condo, which was his residence, was sold to help pay for his wife’s studies. headtopics.com

“Falcon is against the speculation and vacancy tax, the flipping tax and the new rules for short term rentals,” she said. “Once again, he’s putting investors and speculators who are profiting off the housing market — including his own MLAs — ahead of British Columbians trying to afford a place to live.”

