B.C.’s Airbnb crackdown will devastate some real estate investors

British Columbia’s new legislation that would ban short-term rental in secondary investment properties will cause a whole lot of pain – and without producing the desired affordable housing, says a Kelowna, B.C., property manager.

“We are going to be left with so many units,” she said in an interview. “And people have these terribly high variable rate mortgages where long-term income won’t be able to cover the mortgages on these properties. Owners will be cash flow negative.

“Those of you who are renting out dozens of short-term rentals to make a huge profit, while taking away homes for people, you should probably be thinking about a new profit scheme in the very near future,” said Mr. Kahlon. headtopics.com

“You can’t harm one part of society to help another,” said Ms. Van Der Lee. “You need to find a balance, and there is nothing balanced about this decision. It is so one-sided. Have they actually sat down and done the numbers, on the job losses and the debt people are going to go into on this? This is crazy.”Also, a share of the presale market might depend on the short-term rental market.

Nathan Rotman, regional policy director for Airbnb Canada, said they were surprised by the announcement, following talks with government officials. “And the definition of ‘short-term rental’ at 90 days is far, far outside of the mainstream,” he added. “Every other jurisdiction says that a short-term rental is 30 days. There will be an impact on the broader economy.” headtopics.com

They compared provinces and looked at 330 neighbourhoods in 19 Canadian cities. However, no causal relationship could be found, he said.

