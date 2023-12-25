B.C. Records Largest Interprovincial Migration Losses in 20 Years

B.C. has recorded its largest period of interprovincial migration losses in 20 years, with more than 12,800 people moving elsewhere in Canada since July 2022, according to Statistics Canada. It's the first time in a decade B.C. has seen 15 months in a row of more people moving out-of-province than it gains — and most are moving to Alberta in the exodus, StatsCan said Tuesday. From July to September 2023, B.C.

lost net 4,634 people to other provinces, its second-greatest quarterly dip since 2004. That single quarter of losses accounts for nearly as many people as the 4,700 gone in B.C.'s last five-quarter stretch of losses ending in 2013. However B.C. also set a record for migration last quarter, and has added 151,437 people to its 5.6 million population so far in 2023, largely international immigrants who far outnumber interprovincial and natural losses, or deaths outpacing births





