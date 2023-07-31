B.C. New Democrats mark Premier David Eby's first year in office

When B.C. New Democrats gather for their convention in Victoria on Friday, they will be marking Premier David Eby’s first year in office, with some sighs of relief given the situation this time last year. As Eby took the oath of office last Nov. 18, there were doubts in some quarters that he could sustain the popularity of his predecessor, John Horgan.Horgan was a populist with the gift of the gab. Eby was serious, bookish, with a reputation as a lone wolf in handling major files in government.

Some party insiders tried to recruit Ravi Kahlon to seek the leadership. Kahlon balked, giving the same reason (“young family”) that served Eby when he sat out the 2014 leadership selection that produced Horgan.Then came a late and somewhat surprising entry — Anjali Appadurai, a former candidate for the federal NDP with ties to environmentalists, social activists, and other left-leaning groups. An outsider’s outsider, she generated enough anxiety within the party establishment that it launched a major effort to derail her candidac

