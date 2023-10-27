B.C. moving up goal of 100% ZEV sales to 2035

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is taking steps to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles to meet its 100-per-cent sales target five years sooner than initially planned.

B.C. would require all new light-duty vehicles sold in the province, including passenger cars and trucks, to be emission-free by 2035, it said, five years before the initial goal of 2040. A statement from Energy Minister Josie Osborne said the province is the"first in the world" to put an EV sales target into law, and the proposed amendments would make it easier for people purchasing their next vehicle to choose electric.

It noted the legislation means automakers face the prospect of a significant penalty for every non-zero-emission vehicle sold beyond the allowable limits. Combined with reduced inventory, this could drive up the price of all vehicles, both new and used, it said. headtopics.com

"By building flexibility into the regulatory regime and penalty structure, we stand a better chance of collectively meeting the kind of success we all want, and in doing so creating a cleaner, greener future for all British Columbians," he said in Tuesday's news release.

It said B.C. has the highest percentage of electric vehicle sales in Canada this year, making up nearly 21 per cent of all light-duty passenger vehicles sold.

