B.C. man who pleaded guilty to making child pornography released repeatedly

A B.C. man who has pleaded guilty to making child pornography and was found to be a high risk to reoffend multiple times has been released repeatedly, a Vancouver judge heard Wednesday. Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton Nov. 22 heard about past reports on Kristjon Otto Olson, 41, as part of Crown submissions requesting a 60-day psychiatric assessment at B.C.’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.
Prosecutor Ellen Leno told Oulton such an assessment would form how the Crown might proceed in requesting a dangerous offender or long-term offender designation as part of sentencing. Olson pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to 11 charges out of 26 listed in a Feb. 10, 2022 court information
