B.C. man awarded $936 in snowboarding mountain ride dispute

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered a man to pay a former friend $936 for snowboarding equipment.

In an Oct. 26 decision, tribunal member Micah Carmody said Tito Carmichael Quiachon wanted to snowboard but did not have the necessary equipment. Kevin William Snyder, meanwhile, wanted to snowboard but did not have the necessary transportation.

The pair later fell out and Quiachon only gave Snyder four rides before refusing to do so any further. In November 2022, the parties went shopping together for snowboards, bindings and other equipment, Carmody said. Snyder paid for everything. headtopics.com

Quiachon told Carmody Snyder made the purchases as gifts. When shopping for snowboard gear, Quiachon said Snyder loudly said things to the effect of “I got you,” so that everyone in the stores knew Snyder had money and was paying.Snyder didn’t deny doing that.“I find that saying ‘I got you’ is ambiguous as it could indicate an intention to give or loan money for a purchase,” Carmody said.

In text messages, Carmody indicated Snyder said he would contribute $300 for the gear because Quiachon was going to be driving both parties to the ski hill “every weekend.” The tribunal member said a loan is also more consistent with Quiachon’s submission that while shopping Snyder pressured him to buy things he could not afford. headtopics.com

Carmody found that reflects Quiachon’s understanding that ultimately he, not Snyder, was buying the items, and he was required to reimburse Snyder.Carmody deduced $60 from the total payment arrived at to cover the four rides to the hill.

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

One Championship - One Friday Fights 38One Championship - One Friday Fights 38 pits Undefeated Otop Or Kwanmuang vs Undefeated Ilyas Musaev fight in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 27, 2023. Read more ⮕

Widespread power outage in Kingston, Ont. area related to person getting into Hydro One station: PoliceKingston police say a power outage that affected a widespread area was the result of someone getting into a local Hydro One transmission station. Read more ⮕

One in four Ontarians could be without a family doctor in 3 years: surveyA family doctor in the Toronto area says she feels like she is “drowning” with the seemingly insurmountable piles of paperwork she has to complete for her patients. Read more ⮕

The One Simple Trick For Avoiding Prison Could Be Slipping Out Of Reach For TrumpS.V. Dáte is a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost. His new work, The Useful Idiot, captures Trump's failed management of the coronavirus pandemic and his corruption of the Republican Party. Dáte is the author of five novels and previous two political biographies, including one of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Read more ⮕

Nicolle Wallace Dogs Trump By Turning One Of His Worst Insults Against HimOvernight Editor, HuffPost Read more ⮕

Parents Never Organize A Proper Birthday For Daughter, She Leaves For Her 18th One, Infuriating ThemNetizens side with teen who balked from family's celebration of her birthday as they've been bullying her for years. Read more ⮕