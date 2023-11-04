B.C. Lions to face Calgary Stampeders in Western semifinal

The B.C. Lions face off against the Calgary Stampeders in the Western semifinal today. The Lions (12-6) have a sterling home record while the Stampeders have struggled away from McMahon Stadium. B.C. will be led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. who is playing in his second playoff game as a starter. Lions head coach Rick Campbell said he expects his veteran players to step up and use their playoff experience to advance to next week's division final in Winnipeg.

Stampeders (6-12) head coach Dave Dickenson says his team isn't overconfident heading into the post-season. Calgary thumped the Lions 41-16 to end B.C.'s regular season, but Dickenson says he's expecting a completely different game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023

