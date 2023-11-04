HEAD TOPICS

B.C. Lions to face Calgary Stampeders in Western semifinal

PGCitizen1 min.

The B.C. Lions will play against the Calgary Stampeders in the Western semifinal. The Lions have a strong home record, while the Stampeders have struggled away from home. The Lions will be led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. in his second playoff game as a starter. Both head coaches express their expectations for the game.

The B.C. Lions face off against the Calgary Stampeders in the Western semifinal today. The Lions (12-6) have a sterling home record while the Stampeders have struggled away from McMahon Stadium. B.C. will be led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. who is playing in his second playoff game as a starter. Lions head coach Rick Campbell said he expects his veteran players to step up and use their playoff experience to advance to next week's division final in Winnipeg.

Stampeders (6-12) head coach Dave Dickenson says his team isn't overconfident heading into the post-season. Calgary thumped the Lions 41-16 to end B.C.'s regular season, but Dickenson says he's expecting a completely different game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary Stampeders vs. B.C. Lions in CFL West Semi-Final | Watch News Videos OnlineThe Calgary Stampeders head into Saturday's Western Semi-Final game against the B.C. Lions as big underdogs. Mark Stephen joins Global News Morning Calgary with a preview.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary’s mayor responds to CFL West Semi-Final bet by Vancouver counterpartThe Calgary Stampeders visit the B.C. Lions for the West Semi-Final Saturday – and the competition isn’t just at B.C. Place. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says if the Stampeders beat the Lions, he’ll wear a Stampeders jersey at his next city council meeting and declare the day “Calgary Stampeders Day.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Head-2-Head: Stampeders vs. LionsCanada's Sports Leader
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Stampeders confident they can earn another clutch road win over LionsThe Calgary Stampeders pulled off a huge road win over the B.C. Lions two weeks ago to save their season. Now, the Stampeders (6-12) will need to replicate that feat against the Lions (12-6) on Saturday in the CFL’s Western Semifinal at B.C. Place in Vancouver.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Healthy Adams Jr. leads Lions into playoff rematch with Maier, Stampeders on TSNFor the second season in a row, the Western semifinal runs through BC Place as the Lions host Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders in the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader on TSN.
Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Lions not looking at past mistakes ahead of playoff tilt against StampedersVANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions aren't looking back as they enter the Canadian Football League playoffs.
Source: SooToday | Read more »