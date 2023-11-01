B.C. legislation would legalize small-scale multi-family homes provincewide

“(This legislation) will make it easier to develop more small-scale, multi-unit homes in B.C., this includes townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and laneway homes, the types of homes that have been overlooked because of outdated zoning laws in many communities which make it difficult to build anything except expensive single-family homes and high-rise towers.”

The new provincial rules are also aimed at speeding up the permitting and construction process at the municipal level. Changes to this effect will require municipalities to streamline permitting by updating their community plans and zoning bylaws every five years, while forecasting and planning for housing needs for the next decades.

The legislation will also phase out one-off public hearings for housing project rezonings that fit within a community’s existing official community plan.B.C. announces two new initiatives to speed up homebuilding

“By moving public consultation earlier in the process, we’re providing a better, more fulsome chance for everyone in the community to be a part of building vibrant and healthy communities,” Kahlon said.We’re also shifting more zoning processes up front, saving viable and valuable processes from being caught up with redundant zonings for months and years.”

The province forecasts that the changes could deliver up to 130,000 new small-scale multi-unit homes in the decade to come. The provincial government has previously pledged $51 million to help municipalities offset the costs of streamlining their densification housing approval processes, and $10 million through the Local Government Development Approvals Program.Quebec tuition hike: Concordia warns it could lose up to 90% of out-of-province studentsCarbon price pause could become a wedge issue in Parliament. Here’s how

