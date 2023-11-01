B.C. lawyer from firm connected to alleged money launderer faces hearing

First, between approximately August and November 2019, Ouyang “used or permitted” the use of his firm’s trust account to “receive or disburse, or both, some or all of approximately $3,026,204.01” on behalf of “client WFD Ltd.”

Ouyang, who works in commercial lending, corporate structuring and real estate law, never inquired about the source of funds, the society alleges.Third, “in approximately July 2019, in relation to your client PKJ, you failed to make reasonable efforts to obtain and record the client’s identification information.”

None of the allegations from the law society are proven. Any administrative findings could result in any combination of fines, suspensions and professional penalties. Cao Law Corp. registered a $400,000 mortgage on Jan, 23, 2020 against a borrower on behalf of 1233543 BC Ltd., whose sole director is Jesse Xin Jia, who is Jin’s son. The interest rate was set at 24 per cent.

Jin is named as the beneficial owner of Warrior Fighting Dream Ltd. and the director alleges Jin has been involved in “large-scale money laundering activities involving licensed casinos, illegal gaming houses and an unlicensed financial institution.”

On Feb. 6, on behalf of Cao Law Corp., Ouyang’s colleague lawyer Junzhong Cao signed a response to the director's claim for 1219598 BC Ltd. The numbered company holds a mortgage registered against the No. 5 Road property the director seeks to seize, as it’s alleged to be an instrument of “unlawful activity.”

