B.C. Landlord Loses Right to End Tenancy After Requesting Rent Increase

A B.C. landlord lost the right to end a tenancy for their personal use after they requested their tenant start paying over double the current rent. The tenancy started in 2013 with a monthly rent due of $650. On Sept. 15, 2023, the landlord issued a two-month notice to end the tenancy because they wanted to start using the unit for their personal use. The landlord suffered a minor stroke in the spring and had trouble with the stairs they used to go to the bathroom from their bedroom.

They planned to take over the rental unit as additional living space and also to access the bathroom on the main floor. But the tenant said the landlord's notice came just one month after a jaw-dropping rental increase request. The tenant said the landlord requested a rent increase from $650 to $1,500 in August 2023 and told them they could "get $1,800.00 per month rent for the rental unit in today’s market

