B.C. introduces housing law to require small-scale and multi-unit zoning

The legislation applies within urban containment boundaries and municipalities with populations over 5,000, although Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said that doesn't include Vancouver because the city is working under a different system.
Vancouver council approved bylaw changes allowing for multi-unit homes in neighbourhoods where only single-family homes had been allowed earlier this fall.The provincial law would also require at least one secondary suite or laneway home to be allowed on lots zoned single-family or duplex in communities throughout B.C.
"Constructing mostly highrise condo towers or single-family homes means B.C. isn't building enough small-scale multi-unit homes that fit into existing neighbourhoods and give people more housing options that are within reach."
The B.C. government will release $51 million along with a policy manual in order to support the implementation of the required changes, it said. The changes would phase out one-off public hearings over rezonings for housing developments that are consistent with official community plans, the province said.
The new law includes requirements for official community plans to be updated every five years, with public engagement, as well as planning for enough homes to match forecasted growth over the next two decades, rather than five years.
"By doing this in a provincial way, we're actually ensuring that the lift in land value is not as significant as it would be otherwise," he said.
