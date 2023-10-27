B.C. hopes Ottawa plugs into shore-power project for Victoria cruise ships

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming hopes the federal government will in th “not-so-distant future” plug into a project that would reduce emissions from cruise ships docking in Victoria.

In April, Fleming announced $9 million toward infrastructure at the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s Odgen Point terminal, which would allow cruise ships to access clean hydroelectricity at two berths. But Fleming also hopes Ottawa chips in.

Cruise ships are an important contributor to the provincial economy, but continue to receive criticism for issues such as sewage and waste, air pollutants and greenhouse emissions created before, during and after sailings. headtopics.com

Fleming deferred questions about what happens on board of ships while at sea to the federal government. ‘The area of my jurisdiction and the one I’m helping fund and construct is the around shore power,” he said. Shore power has been in place in Vancouver for the better part of a decade and Victoria would like to be next, he said.

In Victoria, three fewer ships anchored than in 2022, but the number of visitors rose by 26 per cent to 970,000.

