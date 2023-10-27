B.C. government commits to funding 40 substance-use treatment beds on Vancouver Island

“We are in the depths of a real crisis in our province,” says B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

They are 15 publicly funded beds at Cedars Recovery in Cobble Hill, 10 at Edgewood Treatment Centre in Nanaimo, five at Homewood Ravensview in North Saanich; and 10 Indigenous-focused beds at Kackaamin Family Development Centre in Port Alberni.Island Health says the beds will provide care closer to home with longer stays and intensive treatment. People can sign up by contacting the health authority’s mental health and substance use service line at 1-888-885-8824.

A Victoria man who’s been clean for three years also spoke at the announcement. Brian Coyle is an alumni of Cedars Recovery and welcomes the addition of more publicly funded options. The province says the new options have been coming online since the spring and are already full. It’s working to add more substance-use treatment beds to the system. headtopics.com

"We know that it's really important to be providing gender-specific spaces for people to recover," says Whiteside. "And I'm looking forward to having news for that in the fairly short-term, I think."

Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a "large quantity" of fireworks, according to authorities.This year will mark the fourth in a row that Santa Claus won't be coming to Vancouver – at least not for a downtown parade.

