B.C. government clawing back COVID-19 relief despite Premier's request for leniency

Premier David Eby is asking the federal government to go easy on recovering some COVID-19 benefits, while his own government is clawing back relief based on a retroactive legal change. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke released an investigative report on how midstream changes to the B.C. Emergency Benefit are causing the Finance Ministry to chase tens of thousands of people to get back $1,000 grants. The government's refusal to fix the problem is deemed unreasonable and unfair.





timescolonist » / 🏆 15. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. eyes green hydrogen economy with cross-country partnershipPremier David Eby Tuesday signs partnership agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador premier

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

'He'll be OK': Premier David Eby unconcerned about Bank of Canada independenceB.C. Premier David Eby received a letter from Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, who expressed concern about specific directions on monetary policy.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

'He'll be OK': Premier David Eby unconcerned about Bank of Canada independenceB.C. Premier David Eby received a letter from Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, who expressed concern about specific directions on monetary policy.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Premier David Eby calls out 'Swiss cheese' to Opposition's condo 'flipping' allegationB.C.'s premier sold a condo in Victoria that was popular among Airbnb users; Opposition members suggest he profited from the very practice he is trying to curb.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

B.C. Premier David Eby announces $300-million fund to conserve biodiversity and old-growth forests$150-million will come from the province with a matching $150-million from the B.C. Parks Foundation to pay for new protected areas, Indigenous guardian programs and low-carbon businesses

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Premier David Eby Condemns Hate and Bigotry Amidst Israel-Palestine ConflictPremier David Eby denounces acts of hate and bigotry in British Columbia amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He emphasizes that there is no place for racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, or any form of hate in the province.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »