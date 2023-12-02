B.C. government cancels apology to Doukhobor children

Seventy years after about 200 children were snatched from their homes and confined for several years in a remote institution in the Kootenays, the government of B.C. was on the brink of issuing an apology this week. But it was cancelled at the last minute, leaving the now-elderly group right where they have been for decades — waiting for a simple “we’re sorry” from the province. It doesn’t appear to be an about-face, or a double-cross.

It was just bad scheduling and a belated recognition that the atonement for the treatment of Doukhobor children in the 1950s would not work as originally planned. But it is still a shame. It was discourteous to throw the event together with so little thought. Officials gave the dwindling group of survivors little time to prepare and only offered a webcast of the planned event. Cancelling it at the last minute compounded that. Jay Chalke is the latest in a series of B.C. ombudspersons who have handled this file over two decade





timescolonist » / 🏆 15. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.