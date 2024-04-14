B.C. Government and Council of Haida Nation Sign Agreement Recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal Title

HAIDA GWAII — The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii 's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.

"We could have been facing each other in a courtroom. We could have been fighting for years and years, but we chose a different path," Rankin told those gathered for the ceremony. "We chose a path that requires creativity and courage and we got there together." "It's an acknowledgement of past denials and harms, and fully embracing the truth that Haida Gwaii is Haida land, always has been, always will be," Alsop said. "We've never surrendered, ceded, in away way given up title to our land."

Speaking at the ceremony, Premier David Eby said it was "a solemn and important recognition today and it is something that is so long overdue." "It is an entirely different way of recognizing title, something that the courts have been telling us to do for a long time," he said. "It will also be an example and another way for Nations, not just in British Columbia but right across Canada, to have their title recognized."

B.C. Government Council Of Haida Nation Haida Gwaii Aboriginal Title Legal Action Reconciliation Pathway

