B.C. Employers Must List Pay Ranges in Job Ads

As of this month, some of B.C.’s biggest employers must list in their job ads the pay range that exists for a particular position, in accordance with the province’s Pay Transparency Act, which passed in May and aims to address discrimination in the workplace. Though new regulations can create uncertainty, B.C.

businesses and human resource professionals say new pay transparency rules are a step toward a healthier and more equal job market, and will increase hiring efficiency along with employee retention and engagement. “I see it as positive,” said Naz Kullar, board chair of CPHR BC & Yukon and a human resources director with The Trotman Auto Group. “Everyone will know what the salary ranges for every position is so there is real transparency. This is going to foster a more equitable and harmonious work environment for us all and reduces discrimination in the workplace.” According to Statistics Canada, women in B.C. are on average paid 17 per cent less than men. The pay gap is even larger for Indigenous women, women from visible minorities and immigrant women. B.C

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C. Employers Must List Pay Ranges in Job AdsNew pay transparency rules in British Columbia require employers to list the pay range for each position in job ads , aiming to address workplace discrimination and promote a more equal job market.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Should I withdraw from my RRSP to pay for travel?A woman is considering withdrawing money from her RRSP to pay for travel expenses during her unpaid leave. She seeks advice on the potential consequences and whether it is a good idea.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Should I withdraw from my RRSP to pay for travel?A woman is considering withdrawing money from her RRSP to pay for travel expenses during her unpaid leave. She seeks advice on the potential consequences and whether it is a good idea.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Job Postings in Ontario to Include SalariesThe Ontario government is bringing in new labour laws that among other changes will force employers to disclose salary information in job postings — a move employment experts say is good for job seekers and employers alike.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Metrolinx introduces PRESTO in Google Wallet for transit payments in GTAMetrolinx has announced that transit agencies in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTA) can now use PRESTO in Google Wallet as a payment option for transit fares. However, this option is not available for Ottawa transit riders. Ottawa residents can still use the physical PRESTO card or pay with a debit or credit card using Apple Pay.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Honda CR-Vs Remain at the Top of Car Thieves' Wish-Lists in CanadaÉquité Association has released its annual list of most-stolen cars in each province in Canada. Honda CR-Vs are still the most desired by car thieves. The association has also published a least-stolen list, which brings good news for Chevrolet Corvette and Volt owners. Theft numbers are at record highs, with thieves calmly stealing expensive vehicles, and more daylight carjackings are being reported.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »