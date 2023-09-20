B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives Stands by Discipline Findings for Nurse

B.C.'s College of Nurses and Midwives is standing by discipline findings for a nurse who incompetently used the pregnancy drug Oxytocin after B.C.’s Supreme Court told it to reconsider disciplining the woman. “The panel found that this conduct would be considered disgraceful by other members of the profession,” the reconsideration decision said. The college found in 2019 that Shannon Whieldon had practiced incompetently and committed professional misconduct.

That decision said the misconduct occurred April 2016 to January 2017 while she employed as a perinatal nurse at Langley Memorial Hospita

